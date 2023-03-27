Peace Makers rope in former Chilli Boys coach Seema
Gqeberha-based Peace Makers have made their Motsepe Foundation Championship promotion intentions clear by appointing experienced former Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema.
The ABC Mostepe League side announced Seema’s appointment as the club’s head coach at the weekend...
Peace Makers rope in former Chilli Boys coach Seema
Soccer reporter
Gqeberha-based Peace Makers have made their Motsepe Foundation Championship promotion intentions clear by appointing experienced former Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema.
The ABC Mostepe League side announced Seema’s appointment as the club’s head coach at the weekend...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer