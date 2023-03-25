“First of all I have to apologise today because I will not give comment on this game,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Broos refuses to take responsibility after Bafana Afcon shocker against Liberia
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Embattled Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos tried to shy away from taking responsibility for the team’s shambolic performance after their 2-2 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier draw against Liberia at Orlando Pirates on Friday.
The Belgian refused to do mandatory post-match television interviews and tried to avoid the press conference by sending assistant Helman Mkhalele in his place but the media demanded he address them.
The Bafana coach also left the field before the final whistle after Liberia equalised in the dying minutes of the game.
Broos finally arrived to address the media but didn’t want to take questions, saying he was not in a good space because of the disappointing result.
“First of all I have to apologise today because I will not give comment on this game,” he said.
“I will not answer your questions, there is too much disappointment, too much frustration and too much anger in my body. If I say now what I think, it will not be nice.
“I have always been ready in the past to answer your questions, even difficult questions, but I hope that you understand that today is very difficult for me. Again sorry for that but I hope when you saw what happened on the pitch today you can understand my reaction.”
