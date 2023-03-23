×

Soccer

Chippa shot-stopper Nwabili admires Khune

Nigerian goalkeeper, 26, steadily adjusting to new league and country

23 March 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United shot-stopper Stanley Nwabili wants to be just like his idol, Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

The 26-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper was praised by coach Kurt Lentjies after their 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United at the weekend...

