Chippa United coach Kurt Lentjies praised goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali for ensuring the team got an away point in their 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against Sekhukhune United in Polokwane at the weekend.
The 26-year-old Nigerian pulled off a dramatic injury-time save to prevent the Chilli Boys from leaving the Peter Mokaba Stadium empty-handed on Saturday.
Nwabali also denied National First Division side Polokwane City three goals during their Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture in which Chippa won 3-1 on penalties after the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
The former Katsina United player again proved his worth to the Gqeberha side on Saturday.
Lentjies said Nwabali was a player who always rose to the association when required to.
“It was the last kick of the game when the goalkeeper saved the penalty.
“Stanley deserves the credit, he showed it in the shoot-out [against Polokwane City in Nedbank Cup],” Lentjies said.
“Sometimes, I tell him after training ‘Stanley don’t kick penalties or let’s not practise penalties’.
“I am not going to do that again because you have seen how good he was today.
“He wants to work and that is his strength.
“When he saved it there was a big celebration but it was not a surprise.”
The 38-year-old former player-turned-coach said though the Chilli Boys had wanted three points, the result was not a disappointment.
“We got one point but we wanted three, the game did not go the way we actually wanted it to go.
“The first half was fine, we kept our shape well and we played well with the ball.
“We didn’t threaten with the ball that much but it was OK.
“The second half, obviously we changed to a back three and we got an injury early in the second half, which just throws the game plan out but what can we do?
“We got a point and the guys fought.
“We had to ask guys to shift into positions that they are not comfortable with but they sacrificed for the team.”
Lentjies sings praises of Chippa goalkeeper Nwabali
Soccer reporter
Image: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
