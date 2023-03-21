Surely the Sundowns guys will help Bafana beat Liberia: Ronwen Williams

Many of the Brazilians’ players have cut their teeth in multiple tough continental campaigns and it has long been thought Broos should base the better part of his squad on Sundowns, which early in his tenure the Belgian seemed reluctant to do, but has since relented.
Goalkeeper Williams, Grant Kekana, Thapelo Morena, Maphosa Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane and scoring sensation Cassius Mailula are likely to give Broos the core of his XIs against Liberia.
“Obviously it’s nice having a lot of familiar faces. But the main thing is that all 23 players are here for a reason,” Wiliams said.
“It shows they’re doing well for their clubs. We all have a job, which is for whoever’s on the field on the day to represent South Africa and do well and qualify for Afcon.
“But surely the guys from Sundowns will help. We’ll speak to the guys, [pass on] the experience we’ve picked up the last few months, the last few years some of them [from Sundowns], just to make things a bit easier and use it to our advantage.”
Mamelodi Sundowns make up the majority of the Bafana Bafana squad that will face Liberia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and their experience gained in continental competition could be crucial, says South Africa captain Ronwen Williams.
Williams, who joined Sundowns from SuperSport United in July and has excelled there, is one of eight Brazilians members of coach Hugo Broos’s squad for the matches at Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm) and Monrovia on Tuesday where four points will see South Africa reach the Nations Cup.
Downs are having another strong Caf Champions League campaign under Rulani Mokwena in 2022-23. They have reached the quarterfinals topping Group B, including a 5-2 home thrashing of 10-time winners Al Ahly.
With a front-line that seems likely to consist of in-form attackers such as Orlando Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng, Mailula, Burnley’s Lyle Foster and Ahly’s Percy Tau, Williams said Bafana should score against the Lone Stars, so it is up to the defence to keep their end.
“Once you keep a clean sheet, half the job is done. As defenders that’s what we pride ourselves in.
“We know we’ve got the firepower upfront, with so many good attackers doing well in their respective leagues.
“It’s just for us to stay focused and solid at the back and not give away silly goals. We’ve learnt from our mistakes, especially in the November camp where we had to analyse [our play].”
The expulsion of Zimbabwe from the Nations Cup by Fifa left South Africa in a three-team group K. Bafana and Liberia lost their opening games to Morocco — South Africa 2-1 in Rabat, and Liberia 2-0 at home in a game played in Morocco because their ground in Monrovia was deemed unsuitable at the time.
