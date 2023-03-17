Infantino re-elected Fifa president, telling critics ‘I love you all’

Gianni Infantino was re-elected Fifa president during the 73rd Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday, promising record revenues in the next four-year cycle of $11bn as he called for more football to be played around the world.

Infantino stood unopposed, making his re-election as head of football's governing body a formality, even if he is not universally popular among member associations amid controversies. These included the treatment of migrant workers in the run-up to last year's World Cup in Qatar and a failed plan to play the tournament every two years.

“It is an incredible honour and privilege, and a great responsibility,” Infantino said. “I promise to continue serving Fifa and football around the world.