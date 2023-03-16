Sekhukhune chasing three points against tricky Chippa — Truter
Both sides will be hoping their Cup form spills over to the League
Sekhukhune United will pull out all the stops to get a win against a tricky Chippa United when the sides meet in the DStv Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), head coach Brandon Truter said.
The last time the sides met in the league, it was the Gqeberha side who went home as victors, bagging the full three points, thanks to Etiosa Ighodaro’s early goal in the first half, at Chatsworth Stadium...
Sekhukhune chasing three points against tricky Chippa — Truter
Both sides will be hoping their Cup form spills over to the League
Soccer reporter
Sekhukhune United will pull out all the stops to get a win against a tricky Chippa United when the sides meet in the DStv Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), head coach Brandon Truter said.
The last time the sides met in the league, it was the Gqeberha side who went home as victors, bagging the full three points, thanks to Etiosa Ighodaro’s early goal in the first half, at Chatsworth Stadium...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Cricket
Soccer