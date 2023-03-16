Klopp urges Liverpool to 'squeeze everything' out of season

Liverpool's hopes of winning silverware were all but snuffed out by their Champions League elimination but manager Jurgen Klopp called on his side to “squeeze absolutely everything” from the remainder of the season as they chase a top-four finish.
Karim Benzema's second-half goal secured Real Madrid a comfortable 1-0 win over Liverpool in their last-16 second leg, wrapping up a 6-2 aggregate victory.
“If you want to win the competition, you have to be outstanding. We weren't tonight, so that's why it's then fair that we go out,” Klopp told reporters.
Liverpool have been eliminated from the League Cup and FA Cup and are sixth in the Premier League on 42 points after a 1-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday.
“Our job is to squeeze absolutely everything from this season as possible,” Klopp said.
“It's a strange one so far, just our recent two games — a sensational performance against Manchester United, a very good football team, and a really bad performance against Bournemouth, again a good football team but we should not lose this game.
“That put us again under more pressure. Three points and I think everyone would have really felt it, smelt our breath if you like. There is again distance (to the top four) because other teams won their games.”
Liverpool faces a tough stretch of games coming up when they travel to Manchester City and Chelsea before hosting leaders Arsenal in the span of nine days.
Bidding to win back-to-back Champions League titles and a record-extending 15th European crown, a disciplined Real seemed content to sit back against a tame Liverpool who carried little threat for most of the game.
Real spurned several opportunities to open the scoring as they looked to exploit Vinicius Jr’s speed on the counterattack but could not break the deadlock until late in the second half.
They sealed victory in the 79th minute when Vinicius flicked a loose ball inside the area to Benzema who tapped it into the empty net.
“There is no easy wins in the Champions League and it was a complicated match, but we showed from the beginning how serious we are in our desire to go far in the competition this season,” Benzema told Movistar Plus.
“Football today is about suffering, it's part of the sport we play. Everyone wants more. You always have to suffer. The important thing is to win and get through the next round.” — Reuters
Klopp urges Liverpool to 'squeeze everything' out of season
Image: Angel Martinez/Getty Images
