Third-placed Chiefs continue their quest to push for second position in the DStv Premiership and are meeting Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night (8pm).
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane takes dig at Junior Khanye
Sports reporter
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has taken a swipe at outspoken football commentator Junior Khanye, who has consistently been critical of how Amakhosi have been playing.
Khanye's controversial and often curious observations on football can attract attention, particularly on social media. His critics respond that he did not play long at Chiefs, and question his stature as a commentator given a troubled playing career in which he earned one cap for Bafana Bafana.
Asked about Khanye's comments and ridicule of Chiefs and Zwane, the coach said he respects the club’s former exciting winger but does not want to stoop to his level.
“It is his opinion, which I respect as a former player,” Zwane said at the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw at the SuperSport studios, where Chiefs were drawn to meet Royal AM.
“But who I am to go down to the level of Junior Khanye, if you understand what I’m saying? This is football, I respect everyone's opinion.”
Zwane admitted his team have blown hot and cold this season. He said that is largely due to not being able to field a consistent team.
“I am not too worried because when you lead as a coach, you lead players who you see are trying hard and doing their best all the time to win games.
