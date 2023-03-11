Goals from Ronald Pfumbidzai and Diego Appollis saw Chippa United book themselves a spot in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals as they beat ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders 2-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
It was a hard-fought win for the Chilli Boys as Mpheni brought their A-game on the day, levelling up with the hosts in terms of performance but it experience won on the day.
Saturday's victory is Kurt Lentjies' first since returning to the club as coach after the axing of Morgan Mammila.
Now that Chippa have finally managed to win at home after three consecutive defeats in the DStv Premiership, Lentjies will be hoping that the team's cup transfers to the league.
Chippa's next league fixture is away to Sekhukhune United next Saturday.
HeraldLIVE
Chippa fight their way into cup last eight
Soccer reporter
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
Goals from Ronald Pfumbidzai and Diego Appollis saw Chippa United book themselves a spot in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals as they beat ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders 2-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
It was a hard-fought win for the Chilli Boys as Mpheni brought their A-game on the day, levelling up with the hosts in terms of performance but it experience won on the day.
Saturday's victory is Kurt Lentjies' first since returning to the club as coach after the axing of Morgan Mammila.
Now that Chippa have finally managed to win at home after three consecutive defeats in the DStv Premiership, Lentjies will be hoping that the team's cup transfers to the league.
Chippa's next league fixture is away to Sekhukhune United next Saturday.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Soccer
Soccer