×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa fight their way into cup last eight

11 March 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Diego Appollis of Chippa United celebrates scoring in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match against Mpheni Home Defenders at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on March 11, 2023
Diego Appollis of Chippa United celebrates scoring in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match against Mpheni Home Defenders at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on March 11, 2023
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Goals from Ronald Pfumbidzai and Diego Appollis saw Chippa United book themselves a spot in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals as they beat ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders 2-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

It was a hard-fought win for the Chilli Boys as Mpheni brought their A-game on the day, levelling up with the hosts in terms of performance but it experience won on the day.

Saturday's victory is Kurt Lentjies' first since returning to the club as coach after the axing of Morgan Mammila.

Now that Chippa have finally managed to win at home after three consecutive defeats in the DStv Premiership, Lentjies will be hoping that the team's cup transfers to the league.

Chippa's next league fixture is away to Sekhukhune United next Saturday.

HeraldLIVE

 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case

Most Read