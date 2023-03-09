Manchester United's 7-0 loss at Liverpool was the result of a lack of communication, forward Marcus Rashford said as he dismissed suggestions that the Old Trafford club's players had downed tools in the thrashing.
United travelled to Anfield on an 11-match unbeaten streak but suffered the club's worst defeat since losing 7-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1931.
Their performance was met with criticism from former players and pundits, with former captain Roy Keane saying “when the going got tough, (the players) went missing”.
“We didn't give up, that's nonsense. We were unorganised — yes. Communication was bad — yes — that's why we conceded the goals,” Rashford said.
“It comes down to the fact that I believe everyone was trying to get back into the game that much we came away from the team's principles, in and out of possession.
“I felt like the forwards were trying to press just as a forward unit — we weren't connected with the midfield — and then the same with the midfield and the defence ... we were talking but I don't think we were in agreement on what to do.”
The England international said it was important for United's players to learn from the defeat and move on to the game against Betis, adding, “we just have to be thankful that the games are coming thick and fast”.
“Because of all the principles we have had from the beginning of the season, we are in a position where we are still fighting on all fronts and we still have a lot of games to play,” Rashford said. — Reuters
'Nonsense' to claim Man Utd gave up against Liverpool — Rashford
Image: CARL RECINE / REUTERS
