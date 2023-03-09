Dondol Stars continue killing giants as they knock AmaZulu out of Cup

Stubborn Dondol Stars FC continued their giant-killing escapades as they dispatched the wasteful Premier Soccer League side, AmaZulu FC, from the Nedbank Cup at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday night.
The side from the amateur ranks knocked out AmaZulu by 5-4 in the penalty shoot-outs after playing to a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.
Both goals came in the second half with Henrick Ekstein getting on the scoresheet for Usuthu while Revaldo Fox equalised for the Pretoria-based side that had to play their home game in Soweto. The game was originally scheduled for TUT Stadium but was moved due to student protests.
AmaZulu failed to show they are a top-tier side as they couldn’t put away the ABC Motsepe League team, Dondol, who were looking to perform another giant killing.
The side from the amateur ranks had booked their place in the last 16 after they claimed the scalp of Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United. Against SuperSport, they came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.
The first half didn’t produce a goal despite both sides having more than enough chances to break the deadlock.
Usuthu had better chances to get ahead in the opening half but their experienced attackers including Gabadihno Mhango squandered them. Mhango could have easily finished the opening half with a brace.
Dondol also had their chances but lack of experience cost them.
But the men from KwaZulu-Natal came into the second half with renewed energy and it helped them to break the deadlock through former Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard Ekstein on 54 minutes, assisted by Rally Bwalya.
Image: Gallo Images
But it didn't last long as it took Dondolo only six minutes to respond when centre back Fox scored during a goalmouth scramble after a corner kick by the third-tier side.
The two teams continued to create chances but neither could find the winner in regulation time.
The sides couldn’t be separated even during extra time which produced a bit of drama as Usuthu player Keagan Buchanan was red-carded with six minutes remaining for fouling a Dondol player.
The game had to be settled via penalties and Usuthu kicked first and had the worst possible start as Mhango's spot kick was saved by Dondol goalkeeper Sphamandla Gumede.
Lehlonolo Majoro, Abbubaker Mobara, Mbongeni Gumede and Sede Junior Dion all converted their kicks, but it was not enough as Dondol made no mistakes with theirs.
Kholofelo Monama, Francious Baloyi, Whitehead Nameka, Thabang Mnyembane and Tumelo Mathiane were all successful in beating AmaZulu goalie Jody February with their spot kicks.
They now join their neighbours Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals of the competition.
TimesLIVE
