How Manchester United honoured AKA
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi
English Premier League giants Manchester United have honoured the memory of slain rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.
The club delivered its tribute in the FA Cup match day programme against West Ham United last week.
“We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Kiernan Forbes, otherwise known as AKA, a rapper and United supporter from South Africa. He was a huge red greatly admired by so many. Our thoughts are with his family and many loved ones,” read the tribute.
AKA was shot dead at a popular restaurant in Durban on February 10. The shooting also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, wine owner and book author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
He was a massive Manchester United fan and even had a tattoo of the team. He previously shared t he was thinking of getting a tattoo of Manchester United forwards coach Benni McCarthy's face.
He also often shared his betting slips on social media backing his team to win matches.
Last week, police minister Bheki Cele said there has been “significant” progress in the investigation into the murder of the rapper.
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Cele said he was satisfied police were hard at work investigating the case and had leads to follow.
“The investigation is going on. They [police in the province] are following some directions.
“There is progress in the case. It seems to be significant [progress],” he said.
Cele said there is no timeline for when police will make an announcement about possible arrests.
“Sometimes it is OK to be thorough before you act in these cases, because it is no use to rush and you find your case does not see the light of the day when it goes to court.
“We will brief the family rather than tell the media what has been done,” he said.
