Soccer

Chippa crash to defeat at home

06 March 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
AmaZulu’s Gabadinho Mhango challenges Chippa United’s Sirgio Kammies during the DStv Premiership match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday
DIGGING DEEP: AmaZulu’s Gabadinho Mhango challenges Chippa United’s Sirgio Kammies during the DStv Premiership match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES

Chippa United’s struggles in the DStv Premiership continued even after firing coach Morgan Mammila as the Gqeberha side crashed to their third consecutive defeat in the league when they lost 2-0 to AmaZulu at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

As the storm clouds rumbled literally and figuratively on a rainy afternoon, Usuthu stood tall with second-half goals from Junior Dion and Mbongeni Gumbe moving the team from 12th position to eighth on the log.

Since returning from the World Cup break, Chippa have struggled to register wins in the league.

It is a situation that has seen them drop to 13th position on the log just three points clear of relegation-threatened Maritzburg United.

The Chilli Boys’ desperate form resulted in the axing of Mammila last week, thrusting Kurt Lentjies back into the hot seat as head coach at the club.

Lentjies, 38, was hoping to get the ball rolling on Sunday with a winning start in his second stint at the top to keep the Chippa’s top-eight aspirations alive.

But things did not go according to plan.

The first half was a sizzling affair which saw both sides dig deep as they looked to take the lead.

It was anyone’s game as both teams approached the game head-on.

Chippa had an early chance but striker Etiosa Ighadaro’s attempt went wide.

Usuthu broke the deadlock in the second half as Dion’s powerful shot was drilled into the top right corner, beating Chippa’s goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali at the top of the hour.

Gumbe put the final nail in Chippa’s coffin when he doubled the visitors’ lead in the 80th minute.

