Swallow coach Ernst Middendorp was bitterly disappointed by the lack of energy from his players during the 4-1 DStv Premiership defeat by Orlando Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday.
Monnapule Saleng scored a hat-trick and provided an assist for Pirates as they registered this vital win that left Swallows struggling at the bottom half of the table.
It is desperate times for Swallows and Middendorp as they are sitting dangerously third from the bottom with 24 points from 22 matches and pressure is increasing as they may be overtaken by Maritzburg United and Marumo Gallants below them.
Reflecting on the heavy defeat, Middendorp said he was disappointed they conceded four goals.
Swallows coach Middendorp disappointed over lack of energy in heavy defeat to Pirates
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
“For me it is disappointing and I am not talking about the result. When you look at the situation that we are in at the moment, we allowed them to score more goals and demolish our goal difference which is very crucial if you are in this relegation position.
“It is very important to respect your own abilities and the abilities of the opponent. We had a good game and three points in our last game in Port Elizabeth last week but you go into the next game and there is no certain amount of energy.
“You ask yourself why it is happening or why there is no focus and commitment, but we have to discuss internally. The squad we have here is capable to compete with teams who a have a number of first-class players inside the PSL.
“For me, the squad is on the same level as Sundowns and there is no doubt about it. We have a clear ambition to stay on the league at the end. If we can make position 14 or 13 it will be a huge achievement.
“We have to pick up the pieces and bring some players back. Keagan Allen is an option with Bongani Sam and Gregory Damons. My focus is to produce another set-up against Golden Arrows.”
