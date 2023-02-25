×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Coach urges consistency as Chippa hunt Beautiful Birds

Premium
25 February 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Consistency is the only thing Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila has asked of his players in their DStv Premiership fixture against Moroka Swallows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

The Chilli Boys have been on a roller-coaster ride in the league this season, with fans not knowing what to expect from them each game...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Sewage flooded homes in Helenvale spark outcry

Most Read