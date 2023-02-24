“In this match [however], we need everyone in the squad to come to the party because we know what this game means to everyone associated with the club.
Bimenyimana has not started a match with fellow attacker Christian Saile, but is confident they can play together.
I like pressure, says in-it-to-win-it Chiefs striker Bimenyimana ahead of Soweto derby
Sports reporter
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
As they go into the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has called on his teammates to come to the party.
Bimenyimana, who has contributed seven league goals and one assist in 13 appearances this season, acknowledged that the derby is a big occasion and they have to do everything to win.
“I always say you play in the derby to win, no matter what. Pirates have been doing well of late, but we have been working hard at training and if we stick to the game plan we can win this game,” he said.
Chiefs go into this match with a recent poor league run of three losses, one win and a draw in the past five matches, with the Burundian international saying they have been unlucky.
“In this match [however], we need everyone in the squad to come to the party because we know what this game means to everyone associated with the club.
“In some of the games we have changed the squad, so it is difficult to know each in terms of combinations. But what I can say is that players who have been playing together have been doing well, but unfortunately we have not been lucky.”
Chiefs, who have not won a league match in their last two outings, are out to return to winning ways and Bimenyimana said he feeds off the pressure.
“There is pressure at Kaizer Chiefs because it is a big club, but I like the pressure because I have played for big clubs before. Pressure is there to motivate you to work harder and deliver good results for the team."
Bimenyimana has not started a match with fellow attacker Christian Saile, but is confident they can play together.
“I will play with whoever they put in there with me. Saile is a very good player and I know ... we are going to play together going forward. He has added quality to the squad and that is good for us.
“There is no big difference that I want to bring to the game because we know what we have to do as a team and I will not be playing alone. If we stick to the principles and game plan, I think we will have a good opportunity.
Asked to reflect on his personal contribution, Bimenyimana said: “I have had injuries. I want to stay consistent so I can score more goals. I am looking forward to this match and the rest of the season.”
