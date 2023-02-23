As Soweto giants and bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates prepare to square up in the derby this weekend, former EFF MP and actor Fana Mokoena has shared his prediction on the match.
About 84,000 fans are expected to pack FNB Stadium on Saturday for the clash, with Pirates currently in better form.
The Buccaneers got the better of their rivals the last time they met, winning their Carling Black Label Cup friendly tournament match 6-5 on penalties.
Fans have started sharing their predictions and Mokoena shared his, revealing he had “no faith” in Chiefs.
“We’re going to lose against Pirates on Saturday. I’m ready. If we win, it will be a bonus, but I have no faith whatsoever.”
He said he could only pray for a win because there was not much more that could be done. He also likened Chiefs to the ruling party, calling them the “ANC of soccer”.
“At this rate, prayer is our only game plan, because in the field of play, there is no plan. Kaizer Chiefs is the ANC of soccer”.
While some agreed with him, others said they were confident Chiefs would raise their game and pull off a win.
Amakhosi go into the match in patchy form, after losing four and drawing one of their last seven games. They are fifth on the table, but only three points behind Pirates.
The Buccaneers are third and have won four of their last five games.
The two teams are fighting to finish in second place to earn a ticket to play in the Caf Champions League next season. Chiefs have 28 points. Pirates have 31, 24 points behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Chiefs are the ANC of SA football - Fana Mokoena’s prediction for the Soweto Derby
Digital Editor
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
