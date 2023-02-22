“We want Bafana in the top 10 and I think we will achieve it. In this period [Vision 2022], Bafana [qualified for] the 2015 and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and we have to continue to build on that.”
Jordaan said he was pleased with the performances of Banyana Banyana over the period of Vision 2022. The women’s national team are the reigning continental champions having won the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco last year to qualify for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.
“On the women’s side Banyana have gone to every single Afcon, the Under-17 and U-20 Women’s teams are doing well and we will strengthen that drive for our teams.
“When it comes to Cosafa, we are one of the best-performing countries in Cosafa. One of the things we focused on in Vision 2022 is training of technical staff and Victor Gomes is an example of success in refereeing.”
Gomes represented South Africa at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Jordaan defends much-reduced targets for Bafana in Safa’s ‘Vision 2030’
Sports reporter
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
The South African Football Association (Safa) have reduced the targets for bungling Bafana Bafana in their new seven-year plan, Vision 2030.
In the previous instalment, Vision 2022, which Safa president Danny Jordaan defended as a success, Bafana’s targets were to consistently be ranked in the top three in Africa and top 20 in the world.
The new Vision 2030 targets are that Bafana must be in the top 10 on the continent and in the top 50 in the world but Jordaan said South Africa have not lowered their standards.
Bafana are ranked 11th in Africa, meaning they only have to make up one place to reach the continental target.
Jordaan, though, denied the target had been reduced, saying: “The target didn't shift — the target remained the target.
“You know that when we started Bafana Bafana were No.80 on the Fifa rankings and not No.1 — now we are No.67 and 11th on the continent.
“We want Bafana in the top 10 and I think we will achieve it. In this period [Vision 2022], Bafana [qualified for] the 2015 and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and we have to continue to build on that.”
Jordaan said he was pleased with the performances of Banyana Banyana over the period of Vision 2022. The women’s national team are the reigning continental champions having won the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco last year to qualify for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.
“On the women’s side Banyana have gone to every single Afcon, the Under-17 and U-20 Women’s teams are doing well and we will strengthen that drive for our teams.
“When it comes to Cosafa, we are one of the best-performing countries in Cosafa. One of the things we focused on in Vision 2022 is training of technical staff and Victor Gomes is an example of success in refereeing.”
Gomes represented South Africa at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Cricket
Rugby
Sport
Sport