Mammila’s wish to play a PSL team in Nedbank Cup last 16 denied
Chilli Boys drawn to face ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders
Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila’s wish was not granted on Wednesday evening, with his team being drawn to face Limpopo ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup competition.
Dates and venues for the fixture will be confirmed in due course...
Mammila’s wish to play a PSL team in Nedbank Cup last 16 denied
Chilli Boys drawn to face ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders
Soccer reporter
Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila’s wish was not granted on Wednesday evening, with his team being drawn to face Limpopo ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup competition.
Dates and venues for the fixture will be confirmed in due course...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket