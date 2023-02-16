Mammila sings different tune after Cup draw
Chippa coach now welcomes clash against minnows Mpheni Home Defenders
Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila has had a change of heart in welcoming their Nedbank Cup last 16 draw against minnows and ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders.
Not that Mammila had any choice in the matter, but ahead of Wednesday evening’s draw his wish was to be drawn against a DStv Premiership team for their knockout fixture...
Mammila sings different tune after Cup draw
Chippa coach now welcomes clash against minnows Mpheni Home Defenders
Soccer reporter
Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila has had a change of heart in welcoming their Nedbank Cup last 16 draw against minnows and ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders.
Not that Mammila had any choice in the matter, but ahead of Wednesday evening’s draw his wish was to be drawn against a DStv Premiership team for their knockout fixture...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Sport
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby