×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mammila sings different tune after Cup draw

Chippa coach now welcomes clash against minnows Mpheni Home Defenders

Premium
16 February 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila has had a change of heart in welcoming their Nedbank Cup last 16 draw against minnows and ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders.

Not that Mammila had any choice in the matter, but ahead of Wednesday evening’s draw his wish was to be drawn against a DStv Premiership team for their knockout fixture...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

In Loving Memory of Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage

Most Read