Relieved Klopp hails Liverpool's 'statement' win over Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was relieved after his team won their first Premier League game of 2023 by beating city rivals Everton 2-0 on Monday and urged them to use the “statement” victory to reignite their season.
Mohamed Salah scored for the first time since 'Boxing Day' and January signing Cody Gakpo bagged his first goal for the club as they snapped a four-game winless run and earned only their second win in eight games in all competitions.
“It was a massive relief,” Klopp said. “The performance was a statement for us that we can do this ... It was the best game for a while.
“We have to carry on. To get out of our situation and to bring consistency, we need performances.”
Liverpool, last year's runners-up, climbed to ninth with 32 points. They trail fourth-placed Newcastle United by nine before Saturday's trip to St James' Park.
Klopp said Liverpool had played like their true selves against Everton but that they had to keep delivering that level of performance.
“It felt like us, it looked like us,” Klopp said.
“It was a really important night. It gave us all the signs that was us tonight, and now we have to make sure it is us from now on.”
Salah opened the scoring in the 36th minute, linking up with Darwin Nunez on the counterattack just after Everton missed a glorious double chance to take the lead, with Dwight McNeil going close and James Tarkowski hitting the post.
Netherlands forward Gakpo extended the lead early in the second half of a typically fast-paced Merseyside derby for his first goal in his seventh match for Liverpool since joining from PSV Eindhoven for a reported 37 million pounds ($44.91 million).
Liverpool started the game having lost three of their last four league matches while conceding nine goals and scoring one, while Everton were hopeful of turning a corner under new manager Sean Dyche after a shock win over leaders Arsenal last time out.
But Klopp's Liverpool side were stronger and sharper than their neighbours and earned their first league victory of 2023 to climb to ninth in the table on 32 points after 21 games.
Everton were left in 18th place on 18 points from 22 matches, one point off the safety zone.
“It's a huge win for us,” said Salah. “We had a perfect week to train and the players were so excited and we couldn't wait for the game to turn everything around and hopefully it was a start.
“I know that Darwin is really fast so they had a corner and we played a one-two. I knew that he was going to play the ball in the space so I was running as fast as I could and scored so that's the most important thing.”
Liverpool may be having a torrid season by their own high standards, having missed out on the league title to Manchester City on the final day of last season, but they still have a glimmer of hope that they can qualify for the Champions League.
Klopp was boosted by the return of striker Diogo Jota, who made his first appearance since injuring his calf in October when he came on in the 70th minute.
Influential defender Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, was on the bench after injuring his hamstring at the start of January. — Reuters
Relieved Klopp hails Liverpool's 'statement' win over Everton
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
