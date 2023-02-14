×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa wary of determined Polokwane — Mathiane

Premium
14 February 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United will use their Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture against Polokwane City as part of their preparations for their upcoming DStv Premiership encounters, Trevor Mathiane says.

The sides lock horns at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path

Most Read