Chippa wary of determined Polokwane — Mathiane
Chippa United will use their Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture against Polokwane City as part of their preparations for their upcoming DStv Premiership encounters, Trevor Mathiane says.
The sides lock horns at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm)...
Chippa wary of determined Polokwane — Mathiane
Soccer reporter
Chippa United will use their Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture against Polokwane City as part of their preparations for their upcoming DStv Premiership encounters, Trevor Mathiane says.
The sides lock horns at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Cricket
Soccer
Soccer