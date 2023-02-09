“When we force those teams to make mistakes or [we penetrate] through combination play or being aggressive in front of goal, we just have this poor decision-making that lets us down.
I don’t think we have a problem with low-block tactics: Chiefs coach Zwane
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane disputes his team have a problem breaking down opposition sides who defend in a low block.
Amakhosi meet Maritzburg United in their Nedbank Cup last 32 match at Pietermaritzburg's Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night.
A low block, when teams sit deep and arrange themselves in a defensive block of four defenders, two defensive midfielders and the wingers also withdrawn, requires aggression and commitment of numbers forward to break down.
On Sunday, Chiefs were unable to break down TS Galaxy in their 0-0 DStv Premiership draw at Mbombela Stadium, especially in the second half when the Rockets were reduced to 10 men and set themselves up to defend low.
It was put to Zwane that Chiefs, attempting to this season reinstall the expansive football that was once their hallmark, have struggled to break down teams applying such tactics.
“I don’t think we have a problem with teams applying low-block tactics. We played against many where we managed to penetrate and create scoring opportunities. We were just unfortunate not to take them," he said.
“Many teams have realised they can’t just play an open game against us because we would punish them. But it tells you we are in the right direction when comparing where we were and where we are.
“Previously, teams would play pound for pound against us, believing they can beat Chiefs. Of late, even the coach of Galaxy [Sead Ramović] said, ‘Coach, we had to sit back, we didn’t have a choice’. Actually they did that from the first half, when you look at the chances we created.
“The games you mention, look at how many chances we created. And in most of them it’s just a lapse of concentration when we concede.
