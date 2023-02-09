Amateur Dondol Stars pull off upset to dump SuperSport out of Cup

For the visitors from the amateur ranks, co-coaches Vincent Rammoni and Khuliso Rashamuse went with their best possible team as they looked to cause a major upset.
Among the key players who were entrusted with helping the team to progress to the last 16 were Sphamandla Gumede in goal, defenders Thabana Mabena and Tumelo Mathiane.
In the midfield, Rammoni and Khuliso Rashamuse kept their faith with the likes of captain Kholofelo Monama and Thabang Mnyembane while Francious Baloyi and Revaldo Fox had to look for the goals.
They equalised through Relebogile Molefe who received a pass from Sibonile Nomala and they took the lead through Monana after 85 minutes to stun United and book a place in the next round.
In the build-up to this match, Rashamuse said this was mission impossible but his charges responded in the best possible way to record one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United routed amateur side Liver Brothers 6-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.
The minnows from the ABC Motsepe League produced a gallant performance as they came back from a goal down to beat SuperSport United 2-1 in their Nedbank Cup Last 32 encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night.
SuperSport United took the lead after 18 minutes when Siyabonga Nhlapo headed home a well-taken corner-kick from Jamie Webber but that was their last laugh.
Dondol recovered to devastating effect with second-half goals by Relenogile Molefe and captain Kholofelo Monama as they helped their team to the Last 16.
United coach Gavin Hunt rested some of his regular players such as captain Onismor Bhasera, Keenan Johannes, Tahatayahone Dothlokwe, Grant Margeman and Bradley Grobler and the move backfired spectacularly.
The most interesting decision by Hunt was to pair forward Thamsanqa Gabuza with inexperienced Bilal Baloyi at the back.
But the former Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates attacker returned with a good performance, albeit in a losing cause.
