Matete hopes to make Chippa debut soon
Winger happy with move to Bay club
New signing Tshepo Matete knows it will not be easy to crack the nod for Chippa United’s starting line-up, but he is determined to go the extra mile at training and hopefully grab the attention of coach Morgan Mammila.
The Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila winger joined the Gqeberha side during the midseason transfer window alongside Baroka striker Decide Chauke and Cape Town All Stars defender Thabo Makhele...
