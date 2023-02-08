×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Matete hopes to make Chippa debut soon

Winger happy with move to Bay club

Premium
08 February 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

New signing Tshepo Matete knows it will not be  easy to crack the nod for Chippa United’s starting line-up, but he is determined to go the extra mile at training and hopefully grab the attention of coach Morgan Mammila.

The Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila winger joined the Gqeberha side during the midseason transfer window alongside Baroka striker Decide Chauke and Cape Town All Stars defender Thabo Makhele...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read