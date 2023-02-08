It was players like John Moeti who made 1996 Bafana so strong: Neil Tovey

“He was a gentleman, very quiet, though being the captain of Orlando Pirates you can't be too quiet.
“Look, he was quiet-ish to himself but would say things if they needed to be said about tactics of the squad.”
Moeti came into his own in the two years after the 1996 Nations Cup, and with his superb form made a place in Bafana's central midfield his own, though he was injured on the eve of South Africa's first World Cup in France in 1998.
Nicknamed Dungi, he was a core member of the Pirates team that lifted the 1995 African Cup of Champions Clubs, the precursor to the Caf Champions League.
Bucs' 1995 victory — and the squad members they provided Bafana who brought the confidence of knowing they could win a continental trophy against the odds — was one of the turning points for the national team, which had battled in the early years post-isolation.
“It did help Bafana, but at the same time Bafana was a team that was really starting to mould in itself,” Tovey said.
“Bafana helped Pirates, but already we were starting to win in 1995 against some of the best teams. Clive was there.
“ Pirates rubbed off on Bafana and Bafana rubbed off on Pirates at the start of a squad that encompassed the Pirates players, who were very good.”
Moeti also played for Dynamos and SuperSport United. He had 29 caps for South Africa.
