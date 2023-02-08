Tau scored a stunner as Sundowns went down 4-1 to South Korean club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.
Al Ahly midfielder Aliou Dieng described the meeting against Madrid as a dream come true for a side that has been in the semifinals of the past two editions of the CWC.
“I am so delighted as we managed to reach the semifinals again and I am also so happy to be facing the champions of Europe, Real Madrid,” Dieng said.
“To play against Real Madrid is the dream. If we were told that we would be playing against Real Madrid, we would reply no, you must be insane. It is really a dream come true.
“We are going to enjoy playing at the top level and see what will happen. It is a dream match against the European giants.”
Madrid will miss a few players for the clash, including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, forward Karim Benzema and defenders Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy.
In-form Percy Tau gears up for big clash against Real Madrid
Image: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
South African football star Percy Tau is preparing for one of the biggest matches of his career — against Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Fifa Club World Cup (CWC).
Tau’s Al Ahly meet the European champions at Morocco’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Wednesday (9pm South African time).
The Bafana Bafana attacking star has been one of the key players in coach Marcel Koller’s team in the run-up to the semifinals in that country. He featured in first- and second-round wins for the Egyptians.
Percy Tau's highlights from Al Ahly's second-round clash against Seattle.
Tau came off the bench in the first-round clash against Auckland City of New Zealand and scored a goal as Africa's club of the past century claimed an emphatic 3-0 win.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Brighton player played 93 minutes in the second round, when Al Ahly defeated US Major League Soccer combination Seattle Sounders 1-0.
His game time at Fifa's club showpiece has been a big positive for Tau, who is fighting for his place and game time at Al Ahly after battling injuries.
This was not the first time he scored a goal in the Club World Cup, doing the same when he represented Sundowns in the 2016 edition in Japan.
Tau scored a stunner as Sundowns went down 4-1 to South Korean club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.
Al Ahly midfielder Aliou Dieng described the meeting against Madrid as a dream come true for a side that has been in the semifinals of the past two editions of the CWC.
“I am so delighted as we managed to reach the semifinals again and I am also so happy to be facing the champions of Europe, Real Madrid,” Dieng said.
“To play against Real Madrid is the dream. If we were told that we would be playing against Real Madrid, we would reply no, you must be insane. It is really a dream come true.
“We are going to enjoy playing at the top level and see what will happen. It is a dream match against the European giants.”
Madrid will miss a few players for the clash, including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, forward Karim Benzema and defenders Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Cricket
Soccer
Soccer
Cricket