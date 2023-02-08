"But it [a camp] can't start now. It may start on Monday. If the trip goes ahead the players will gather on Thursday before we leave on Sunday."
Banyana’s Turkish trip awaits government approval after earthquake
Sports reporter
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Banyana Banyana's trip to play at this month's Turkish Women's Cup hangs in the balance after the earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria this week, killing more than 5,000 people.
South African Football Association (Safa) chief operating officer Lydia Monyepao told TimesLIVE on Tuesday it was communicating with the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) for guidance on whether Banyana can travel to Turkey.
Coach Desiree Ellis and her team are using the games against Turkey on February 15, Uzbekistan on February 18 and Venezuela on February 15 as part of crucial preparation for the 2023 Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in July and August.
"We are yet to make a decision on that," Monyepao said.
"We have contacted Dirco and the department of sports is helping us contact the SA embassy in Turkey. We want to get a heads up on whether it's safe to travel.
"If it's not safe we can't risk taking a team there. We're waiting for an update from government in terms of the safety of this trip.
"We were supposed to leave on Sunday and we were supposed to go into camp tomorrow [Wednesday], but we're going to hold off.
"We'll wait until we get a green light [from government]. I don't think it will be wise not to do our checks before we send our national team there. I'm also trying to contact the Turkish Football Association."
Monyepao, a former Banyana player, said Ellis may have to host a local camp if the trip to Turkey is abandoned.
"But it [a camp] can't start now. It may start on Monday. If the trip goes ahead the players will gather on Thursday before we leave on Sunday."
The Turkish tournament will be held from February 13 to 23 and includes Slovenia and Zambia.
Reuters reported rescuers were struggling to dig people out of the rubble of collapsed buildings on Tuesday in a "race against time" as the death toll from the quakie across a wide area of Turkey and Syria passed 5,000.
Ellis had said she wanted to address some of the team's frailties she identified during their internationals against Brazil and Australia last year. Banyana lost back-to-back matches against Brazil (3-0 and 6-0) at home in September, then lost 4-1 against Australia in London in October.
“When you look at the Brazil and Australia games, I think individually and defensively we were found wanting. We have got to be better,” Ellis said when announcing her 26-women squad on Monday.
Banyana are reigning African champions after winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last year. Ellis's team face Sweden, Argentina and Italy in Group G at the World Cup.
Banyana Banyana squad:
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kayla Swart, Regirl Ngobeni, Katlego Moletswane
Defenders: Asande Hadebe, Karabo Dhlamomo, Fikile Magama, Faith Owuso, Tiiseto Makhubeela, Noko Matlou, Bambanani Mbane, Bongeka Gumeda
Midfielders: Refiloe Jane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Kholosa Biyana, Thalea Smidt, Robyn Moodaly, Amagelang Motau
Forwards: Noxolo Cesane, Gabriela Salgado, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Melinda Kgadiete, Nthabiseng Majiya, Hildah Magaia, Lelola Daweti
