Stellenbosch FC confirm passing of highly-rated youngster Oshwin Andries

Stellenbosch have confirmed the passing of young defender Oshwin Andries.

The club did not give the circumstances surrounding the death of the highly-rated youngster who captained South Africa at the recent U20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

“It is with deep sadness that Stellenbosch F.C. has learned of the untimely passing of promising young defender, Oshwin Andries. The Club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family’s privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement.