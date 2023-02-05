Mammila blames ‘schoolboy errors’ for Chippa’s late defeat

Furious Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila said the “schoolboy errors” his players made in the dying minutes of their 2-1 DStv Premiership defeat against Stellenbosch were unacceptable.
The Gqeberha side have only themselves to blame for their loss to Stellenbosch at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
Goals from Devine Titus and Rayners Iqraam saw Stellies register back-to-back wins in the league, after beating Cape Town City 3-2 in their previous fixture.
The Chilli Boys dominated the first 20 minutes of the game, but Stellies got one clear chance and buried it as Devin Titus scored a sizzling opening goal in the 27th minute.
Titus, who scored twice against Cape Town City, beat Chippa goalkeeper Loydt Kazapua to place the ball in the top right corner of the net.
In the 33rd minute, Ronaldo Maarman saw his attempt to equalise go wide.
The second half was anybody’s game.
Chippa were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box in the 60th minute, and Maarman’s dead-ball pass found Trevor Mathiane, whose header bulged the net to level the scoreline.
Stellies grabbed the winner in injury time when Rayners capitalised on a Chippa mistake at the back, after goalkeeper Kazapua was left to defend alone with his defenders stranded.
Speaking after the match, Chippa coach Mammila said he could not believe how his players had lost the match after dominating throughout the 90 minutes.
“To be honest we gave away three points to Stellenbosch today,” Mammila said.
“You don’t lose like this in a football match, especially in the PSL league.
“This is childish, to be honest, but I think my boys will come back stronger.
“We will learn from these mistakes.
“I think we could have done better. How do you dominate a game, especially in the second half and in the last five minutes you start committing schoolboy errors.
“Once you see the centreback and the keeper making mistakes, it means there is something wrong; football is about 90 minutes.
“Just concentrate for the whole 90 minutes.
“To be honest, our substitutes did not do us justice and you could see when it was time to defend they were nowhere to be found.
“But it’s one of those games that we need to forget quickly so that we can look to the future.”
Chippa’s next fixture is against GladAfrica Championship side Polokwane City in the Nedbank Cup at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
“We need to prepare for the Nedbank Cup and then after the cup competition, we have a free week and can watch other teams play, because we are one match ahead.
“We just have to train better and rectify these mistakes going forward,” Mammila said.
Mammila blames ‘schoolboy errors’ for Chippa’s late defeat
Goalkeeper Kazapua left to defend alone with his defenders stranded
Soccer reporter
Image: GALLO IMAGES/ RICHARD HUGGARD
