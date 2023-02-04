Chippa United have only themselves to blame for their 2-1 loss to Stellenbosch in their DStv Premiership match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
Goals from Devine Titus and Rayners Iqraam saw Stellies register back-to-back wins in the league after beating Cape Town City 3-2 in their previous fixture.
But Chippa had multiple chances on goal but lacked finishing in the final third.
This has become a regular shortfall at Chippa and needs serious attention if they harbour ambitions of finishing in the top eight this season.
Chippa came out like a house on fire in the first half, putting pressure on the visitors but failing to find the net.
The Chilli Boys dominated the first 20 minutes of the game, but Stellies got one clear chance and buried it as Devin Titus scored a sizzling opening goal in the 27th minute.
Titus, who scored twice against Cape Town City, beat Chippa goalkeeper Loydt Kazapua to place the ball in the top right corner of the net.
In the 33rd minute, Ronaldo Maarman saw his attempt to equalise go wide.
The second half was anybody's game.
Chippa were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box in the 60th minute, and Maarman's dead-ball pass found Trevor Mathiane, whose header bulged the net and eventually levelled the scoreline.
Stellies grabbed the winner in injury time when Rayners capitalised on a Chippa mistake at the back after goalkeeper Kazapua was left to defend alone with his defenders stranded.
HeraldLIVE
Wasteful Chippa crash and burn against Stellies
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
HeraldLIVE
