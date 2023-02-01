Chippa rope in three new players to strengthen squad
Chilli Boys boosted ahead of clash with Stellenbosch at Bay stadium on Sunday
Chippa United have roped in three new players to strengthen their squad during the mid-season transfer window which closed at midnight on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Chief executive CEO Lukhanyo Mzinzi confirmed the club had signed former Baroka striker Decide Chauke, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila winger Tshepo Matete and Cape Town All Stars defender Thabo Makhele...
Chippa rope in three new players to strengthen squad
Chilli Boys boosted ahead of clash with Stellenbosch at Bay stadium on Sunday
Soccer reporter
Chippa United have roped in three new players to strengthen their squad during the mid-season transfer window which closed at midnight on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Chief executive CEO Lukhanyo Mzinzi confirmed the club had signed former Baroka striker Decide Chauke, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila winger Tshepo Matete and Cape Town All Stars defender Thabo Makhele...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer