Orlando Pirates sign Makhaula, Lepasa joins SuperSport United
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Confirming speculation in recent weeks, Orlando Pirates have signed tough midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula from AmaZulu.
Action on the final day of the transfer window was heating up, with Pirates at the centre of it. Earlier on Tuesday forward Zakhele Lepasa was loaned from Bucs to Premiership rivals SuperSport United.
Makhaula, 33, has been a dynamic figure in Usuthu's midfield since signing for the Durban team from defunct Highlands Park in October 2020.
Despite joining late in the season he played 25 league games for AmaZulu in 2020-21, 27 the next season and has been fielded 13 times in the Premiership in the 2022-23 campaign.
AmaZulu said: “AmaZulu FC have reached an agreement with Orlando Pirates for the release of club captain and midfielder, Makhehlene Makhaula, which takes effect in the current transfer window.”
Club president Sandile Zungu said: “Makhaula leaves with our full blessings. He has served the club very well as captain and was the recipient of the president’s and players' player of the year awards two seasons ago with merit.”
Pirates said Lepasa will spend the rest of the season with Gavin Hunt-coached SuperSport.
Lepasa will be aiming for more game time and to impress at SuperSport to ensure he still has a future with the Sea Robbers.
The 25-year-old former South Africa under-23 international has struggled to make an impact at Pirates, which sees him going out on loan for the third time.
His first such deal saw him move from Pirates’ reserve team in August 2018 to Stellenbosch FC, when they were campaigning in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
After six months, Lepasa was again shipped out to a second-tier side, TS Galaxy, where he was a hero of the 2019 Nedbank Cup final, scoring the winning penalty that shocked Kaizer Chiefs.
This season at Pirates he has made 13 appearances in all competitions, six as a substitute, playing 634 minutes. He has scored one goal and provided one assist.
Lepasa is the second striker to be loaned out by Pirates during the January transfer window period after Kwame Peprah was sent to Maritzburg United until the end of the campaign.
Attacking midfielder Ntsako Makhubela secured a loan deal with Lamontville Golden Arrows.
