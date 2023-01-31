×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Barker wants troops to bring A-game against Chippa

Stellenbosch buoyed by Friday’s win against Cape Town City

Premium
31 January 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker wants his side to bring the same stamina and fierceness they portrayed against Cape Town City when they face Chippa United.

The clubs meet in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read