Barker wants troops to bring A-game against Chippa
Stellenbosch buoyed by Friday’s win against Cape Town City
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker wants his side to bring the same stamina and fierceness they portrayed against Cape Town City when they face Chippa United.
The clubs meet in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm)...
Barker wants troops to bring A-game against Chippa
Stellenbosch buoyed by Friday’s win against Cape Town City
Soccer reporter
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker wants his side to bring the same stamina and fierceness they portrayed against Cape Town City when they face Chippa United.
The clubs meet in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Soccer
Cricket
Cricket
Rugby