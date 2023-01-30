Ighodaro helps Chippa snap winless run
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 30 January 2023
Chippa United finally broke their winless run in the DStv Premiership when they beat Maritzburg United 1-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.
Etiosa Ighodaro was the Chippa hero on the day but before that the Gqeberha side had struggled to register a win in the league since after the World Cup break...
