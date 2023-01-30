Happy Mammila says he knows how to handle Mpengesi
Morgan Mammila understands the pressures of being Chippa United’s coach, but he is not concerned at all, saying he knows how to deal with his unpredictable chair and friend Siviwe Mpengesi.
Mammila’s Gqeberha side finally snapped their seven-match winless run when they beat Maritzburg United 1-0 in a DStv Premiership encounter at Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday...
Happy Mammila says he knows how to handle Mpengesi
Soccer reporter
Morgan Mammila understands the pressures of being Chippa United’s coach, but he is not concerned at all, saying he knows how to deal with his unpredictable chair and friend Siviwe Mpengesi.
Mammila’s Gqeberha side finally snapped their seven-match winless run when they beat Maritzburg United 1-0 in a DStv Premiership encounter at Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket