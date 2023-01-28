“We know about the schedule and we knew about it going into the mini mid-season break and we worked hard trying to make sure every player is ready.
“This situation we find ourselves in, as a big club we should be ready to play every two or three days.
“The depth allows us to give opportunities confidently and put faith, confidence and trust in everyone in the team.
“That’s what we had to do. The only solution to a hectic schedule is freshness, rotation and to make everybody feel part of the process.”
Sundowns’ marvellous league run is under threat this weekend when they face a Sekhukhune that has shown great improvement and confidence under former Swallows FC and AmaZulu FC coach Brandon Truter.
Truter has led Babina Noko to four successive victories that lifted them from the doldrums of relegation to fifth on the log table.
“They are a tough team that play with inverted fullbacks. They play very similar to how Truter’s Swallows FC team played, of course with different players,” Mokwena said.
Sundowns will have to do without skipper Themba Zwane and Grant Kekana.
Sundowns coach Mokwena says they have enough depth for all competitions
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
As Mamelodi Sundowns’ schedule gets even more congested with Nedbank Cup and Caf Champions League fixtures coming up, coach Rulani Mokwena is not worried because his side is blessed with enough depth to compete on all fronts.
Sundowns are on a 13-game winning streak in the DStv Premiership and many people have already declared them champions with a 19-point lead.
Masandawana host in-form Sekhukhune United in a league game at Loftus Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm) and a week later they will travel to Orlando Pirates.
After that, Mokwena’s men will begin their Nedbank Cup title defence against Richards Bay FC before they face Sudan’s Al Hilal in their first match of the Champions League group stage.
Mokwena said they have worked out a plan to ensure duties are spread among players in the squad and everyone has been prepared.
