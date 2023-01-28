Zwane is confident they made the right choice by signing Basomboli as they did a thorough profile on him to ensure he is not going to be another flop.
'He is a scoring machine': Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane excited about Christian Saile Basomboli
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes his new Congolese striker Christian Saile Basomboli is going to be a perfect fit with Amakhosi’s style of play.
Basomboli has been brought in to help solve Amakhosi's goalscoring crisis from Zambian side Nchanga Rangers.
The 22-year-old has proven to be a top striker in Zambia where he helped Rangers gain promotion to the country’s top tier, the MTN Super League.
Basomboli scored a whopping 19 goals in that mission and Zwane is hoping the player will continue his scoring feat in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Chiefs have failed to score a goal in their three league matches this year and all those clashes ended in defeats for Amakhosi.
“He is a scoring machine, he has been scoring goals for his previous clubs and we just want him to continue where he left off,” Zwane said.
“And yes, I think he is going to fit in our way of play.”
Zwane is confident they made the right choice by signing Basomboli as they did a thorough profile on him to ensure he is not going to be another flop.
A few seasons ago, Chiefs signed Zambian forward Lazarous Kambole after excelling in his home country but the player failed to deliver in South Africa and had to be released last year.
“When we brought him (Basomboli) here to have a closer look at him, in terms of assessing it was very key for us to look at how he is going to adapt,” Zwane said.
“Remember he is from Congo and they speak French, so the things that you look at first are whether there are language barrier issues or not.
“If there's a case, then we are going to have someone who can translate going forward or is he going to adapt quickly. Those are the things we look at.
“There were many other aspects for us to bring him closer so that when we make the decision to bring him over we are sure that we took the right decision.
“So far, so good. He is a jolly fellow, he looks so disciplined but you know players like these ones are very committed to their game. You see passion in them, a lot of love which is very key.”
Zwane was not sure if the player will be available for their Sunday clash against Royal AM as he was still awaiting his work permit on Thursday.
Chiefs will be looking to register their first ever win against Royal when they meet at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane at 5.30pm.
