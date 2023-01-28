Chippa on a mission in home clash with Maritzburg

Chippa United are on a mission to put a stop to their dry spell in the DStv Premiership when they face Maritzburg United on Sunday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3.30pm).
The Gqeberha side, who earlier enjoyed a four-match winning spree, have now gone seven matches without a win in the Premier Soccer League after their 1-1 draw with Royal AM in their previous fixture.
They are ninth on the log with 21 points from 18 matches.
After the Royal AM encounter, Chippa’s head coach, Morgan Mammila, said his players needed a bit more time to their goalscoring engines firing again.
Chilli Boys striker Etiosa Ighodaro, who scored the equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Royal AM, is confident their luck will change on Sunday.
“The mood in the team is very good,” Ighodaro said.
“At least for the past two games we have not lost but we did not get the maximum points we wanted despite the good football we played.
“We have a good team and we are looking forward to getting a three-point victory against Maritzburg — that is our goal.
“In the previous matches we have been scoring but on the way forward, our coach has told us to keep a clean sheet.
“We will definitely score, and if we keep a clean sheet we will win on Sunday.”
The 21-year-old Nigerian, who joined Chippa at the start of the season, is the team’s top scorer with six goals to his name.
He is also in the top five of the leading goalscorers in this season’s PSL.
The former University of Pretoria player said he had not reached his full potential yet at the club.
“I am not at my peak yet, I know what I am capable of.
“I didn’t think things would be this easy in my first season.
“I’ve also worked hard for this and I have really good teammates and with their help I can score more and do great things.”
Meanwhile, the Team of Choice will go into the game feeling confident and aiming for a hat-trick of wins.
They are 12th on the log with 20 points from 17 matches.
Mammila knows it will not be a walk in the park.
“It’s tough as games are coming thick and fast.
“Once you win one game in this league, there is a possibility you may win two or three games after that,” Mammila said.
