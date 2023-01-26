Lyle Foster scores big move to Burnley for reported SA transfer record

Bafana Bafana star forward Lyle Foster has scored a big move to England after signing with Burnley FC.

The English Championship log leaders announced the signing the 22-year-old Soweto-born former Orlando Pirates striker from KVC Westerlo in Belgium on Wednesday night.

If reports in the UK media are correct, The deal could smash SA's transfer fee record.

The website LancsLive reported the fee as worth €7m (R131m) with the potential to rise to €10m (R187m) if Burnley are promoted to the Premier League.

Steven Pienaar moved from Tottenham Hotspur back to top previous club Everton for €5.75m (about R58m at the exchange rate then) in 2012. In 1999 Benni McCarthy moved from Ajax Amsterdam to Celta Vigo for €6m (about R36m at the exchange rate then).