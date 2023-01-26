Chilli Boys hungry for victory against Maritzburg
It’s about time Chippa United have something to show for their persistent efforts in the DStv Premiership, the club’s long-serving player Andile Mbenyane says.
Mbenyane hopes the Chilli Boys will finally earn three points for all their hard work when they meet Maritzburg United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm)...
Chilli Boys hungry for victory against Maritzburg
Soccer reporter
It’s about time Chippa United have something to show for their persistent efforts in the DStv Premiership, the club’s long-serving player Andile Mbenyane says.
Mbenyane hopes the Chilli Boys will finally earn three points for all their hard work when they meet Maritzburg United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Soccer
Cricket
Cricket
Soccer