What Jabu Mahlangu got right, and wrong, about Sundowns and SA soccer
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Jabu Mahlangu unleashed a can of worms in the raging debate he set off with his opinion that Mamelodi Sundowns are “destroying South African football”.
There were points Mahlangu made in a Twitter video this week, as one would expect from a decorated former Bafana Bafana star of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates who knows his football, where he was spot on. There were others he seemed off the mark.
In a nutshell, his argument was that Sundowns do not just buy the top players in SA they need, but also many just to stop them going to their rivals, especially Chiefs and Pirates. Many of those end up watching from the stands, which is detrimental to the players as SA football talents and to Bafana Bafana, because they’re no longer available for selection.
TimesLIVE examines what Mahlangu got right and wrong.
What Mahlangu got right:
Sundowns certainly have appeared to often muscle in on the market for players who are targets of their rivals, who accept the offer of more money, and then can end up sitting in the stands.
Lebohang Maboe and Rivaldo Coetzee are recent examples of players who might have made names elsewhere and find themselves inactive because Downs have continued to beef up on players in their positions. Andile Jali was a candidate for player of the season, and won midfielder, in 2021-22 but the arrival of Bongani Zungu and especially Teboho Mokoena have seen him battle to make the team this season.
Sometimes Downs even buy players from Chiefs and Pirates, or swoop in while they are negotiating new contracts, with question marks over whether they are really needed. Oupa Manyisa from Pirates and George Maluleka and George Lebese from Chiefs are examples.
This has been detrimental to the careers of some big-name talents. It arguably does have a detrimental effect on the competitiveness of the league, some players’ careers and Bafana.
There needs to be greater financial fair play regulation in SA football.
What Mahlangu got wrong:
To say Sundowns are destroying South African football, especially when there are so many larger detrimental forces, notably the SA Football Association and Premier Soccer League’s bickering and lack of a clear development structure, is the first thing wrong.
Downs have been a rare shining light of excellence in woefully underachieving men’s football and shown the way with their standards on and off the field on how to be competitive internationally. They won the 2016 Caf Champions League and compete in the knockout stages annually. Head coach Rulani Mokwena points out that if they want to beat the likes of Wydad Athletic and Al Ahly to another title they have to keep strengthening their squad.
That Mahlangu, who made is name at Chiefs, was speaking after Amakhosi lost 1-0 to Downs made it sound like he’d taken the defeat personally. This should not detract from the real and correct critiques he makes on Downs’ modus operandi.
Mahlangu was right that a 16-point gap just past the halfway stage points to an unhealthily uncompetitive league. But a more nuanced view is that Downs have also set standards of professionalism for others to follow, as Chiefs once did when they were a trophy machine and ruled SA football in the 1970s and 1980s. Chiefs and Pirates have not responded anywhere near where they have needed to.
Downs’ success is also not only based on buying the best players. There are issues in the in administration at Sundowns, such as what do all those staff exactly do?
But the structures in technical staff, use of technology and latest fitness, scouting and tactical methods put in place around Downs’ playing department by previous coach Pitso Mosimane — continued and enhanced under successors Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela — mean those players are effectively used.
Sundowns also have a good rotation policy and do reasonably well at keeping a big squad happy. Again, it’s a reality of a big club.
Downs’ facility at Chloorkop, recently upgraded, is second only to Chiefs’ at Naturena in standard, and not by too far.
Chiefs have a world-class facility, and impressively revamped academy, but their signing record of players capable of representing a big three club has become appalling. Pirates are the second-best club in SA at signing strong players after Downs, but have no facility. (To stress that again — none).
Both have questionable scouting departments and their accumulation of technical wizards can seem more haphazard in approach than Downs.
For every player who has gone to Downs and not succeeded — a reality of joining a big club, and those players are aware of in their decision-making — there are others the Brazilians have turned from rough diamonds into international stars. Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly, Percy Tau and latterly Sphelele Mkhulise, Cassius Mailula and Mothobi Mvala are part of a much longer list.
The complaint that they offer players more than Chiefs and Pirates can to sit on the bench is valid. It can be turned around too. Amakhosi and Bucs have sometimes been reported to be stingy in player contract negotiations, which begs the question whether that’s the way to run a big club.
So yes, Downs’ and any club’s spending should be better regulated. Perhaps the Brazilians should practice some introspection on their signing policy and how it affects the competitiveness of a league they also exist in. But Chiefs and Pirates also need to get their acts together in many aspects where they are falling short.
