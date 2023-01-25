Sundowns march on as Galaxy become 13th successive victims

Mamelodi Sundowns brushed aside criticism they took on social media this week to continue their trailblazing run in the DStv Premiership with a 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

Goals from Rushine de Reuck (11th minute) and Peter Shalulile (64th) saw Sundowns extend their new league record of successive wins from its original 11 to 13.

Junior Traoré scored the consolation goal for Galaxy from the penalty spot five minutes into referee’s optional time.

Shalulile also became the league's leading goalscorer with eight goals, one ahead of Kaizer Chiefs’ Caleb Bimenyimana and Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United.

The Rockets are one of the two teams alongside SuperSport that has managed to beat Sundowns this season, but on Tuesday the Tshwane giants were too good for the Mpumalanga team, just as they had been for all the other teams they met in their past 12 outings.