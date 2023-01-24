Troubled Conte insists he's proud to be Tottenham manager

Antonio Conte insists he is proud to be Tottenham Hotspur manager despite a troubled season at the north London club and uncertainty about his future.
Back-to-back defeats had raised question marks about Conte's position but Monday's 1-0 Premier League win at Fulham revived Tottenham's hopes of challenging for a top-four finish.
The Italian looked emotional at the final whistle at Craven Cottage after Harry Kane's goal just before halftime sealed a vital win for Tottenham.
“I am really proud to be Tottenham manager. I had the possibility of being the manager of an important club, it makes me proud and this has to be clear to everybody,” Conte, who has looked disenchanted of late, told Sky Sports.
“For this reason, I want to fight until the end with my players. We are a team that works a lot and under this aspect, I can't tell anything about my players.
“I spoke with my players and I have good players, but especially good men. They understand we have to fight until the end for the important positions, we have to be ready to suffer.”
Tottenham remain in fifth place with 36 points, three behind Newcastle United and Manchester United who have a game in hand.
And while they were perhaps fortunate to win at Fulham, Conte said he was impressed with the response of his players who have been heavily criticised in recent weeks after a poor run, culminating in defeats by Arsenal and Manchester City.
“I had a good answer from my players. I asked them for solidity of the last season and the will and desire to fight and to be resilient,” he said.
“Today has to be a starting point for us to give everything then we will see what happens at the end. We have to try to stay in the race for the Champions League and try to go to the next round in the FA Cup.”
It was only Tottenham's second clean sheet in their last 11 league games and an improved defensive performance, especially in the second half pleased Conte.
“Compared to last season, we continued to score goals, but to concede 21 goals in 10 games it wasn't positive. But I am happy with the response,” Conte said.
“We are in the right direction then we will see. The most important thing for me is to work with my players and to have a good relationship with the club.”
Meanwhile, Kane became Tottenham Hotspur's joint all-time record goalscorer.
Kane produced a trademark finish on the stroke of halftime to notch his 266th goal for the Londoners.
Kane's effort drew him level with the late Jimmy Greaves whose 266 goals came in 379 games. England skipper Kane reached the total in 415 appearances.
Fulham were the better side until Kane's right-footed finish with Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian all going close to giving the hosts the lead.
Kane even had the chance to break the record after halftime but headed straight at Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.
As well as being one goal away from surpassing Greaves, he needs just one more in the league to become only the third player to register 200 goals in the Premier League — joining Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.
“It was a tough game, a really important three points for us today after the last two results,” Kane told Sky Sports, referring to Tottenham's defeats by Arsenal and Manchester City.
“A tough week but a clean sheet and good 1-0 win.
“We wanted to get back to basics and clean sheet will be important if we want to stay by the Champions League spots.
“We wanted to be compact and suffer a bit in stages. Tonight was a good sign.” — Reuters
Troubled Conte insists he's proud to be Tottenham manager
Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
