English Premier League leaders Arsenal have signed Polish international defender Jakub Kiwior on a long-term deal from Serie A's Spezia Calcio, the London club said.
Though it did not specify the length of Kiwior's contract, the transfer was reported by British media to be worth more than 20 million pounds ($24.74 million).
“It's fantastic that Jakub is joining us. He is a versatile young defender who has shown enormous potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A, and also at international level with Poland,” coach Mikel Arteta said.
The 22-year-old joined Spezia Calcio in August 2021, where he made 43 appearances, and was also part of the Polish national team at the World Cup in Qatar.
“Jakub is a player who will add strength and quality to our defensive unit. We welcome Jakub and his family to Arsenal and look forward to working with him,” Arteta added.
Jakub takes the number 15 shirt and will immediately start training with his new teammates.
• Manchester City have signed Argentine midfielder Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield on a contract until 2028, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The 20-year-old scored three times and provided two assists after making his debut with the Buenos Aires-based team in March.
Perrone is currently playing in the Under-20 South American championship and at City will join compatriot and World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, who arrived in Manchester last year.
City are second in the Premier League, five points behind Arsenal, having played a game more than the London side, who they play in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday. — Reuters
Arsenal sign Polish defender Kiwior
Image: IBRAHEEM AL OMARI/ REUTERS
