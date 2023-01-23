Phenomenon Haaland fires fourth hat-trick to earn Man City win over Wolves

It was a matter of time until City got that crucial second goal, with Haaland converting from the spot after a foul on Ilkay Gundogan five minutes after the break. The Norwegian then quickly completed his treble to put the game to bed.

City cruised to victory from there on in as they closed the gap to league leaders Arsenal to two points, but the Gunners have two games in hand, the first of which is against Manchester United later on Sunday. Wolves stayed 17th on 17 points.