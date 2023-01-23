No-one is laughing at Arsenal's title ambitions now, says Zinchenko

Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko said some of his teammates had laughed when he said at the start of the season that the north London club could win the Premier League title, but that the squad has now started to believe it is possible.
Ukraine international Zinchenko joined Arsenal from Manchester City before the season, bringing a title-winning pedigree having won the league four times with the reigning champions.
Zinchenko has been crucial to Arsenal's winning run with his calm presence at the back and flexibility in attack. Sunday's 3-2 victory over Manchester United moved Arsenal five points clear of City at the top of the standings, with a game in hand.
“To be honest, when I had just arrived, the quality I saw ... Obviously I knew the Arsenal team, I knew all of them before, but still I realised on the pitch we have everything to achieve big things,” Zinchenko told Premier League TV.
“I started to speak in the dressing room, saying: 'Guys, forget top three or whatever, we need to think about the title.' Some of them were laughing but no-one is laughing now and all of us are dreaming.
“But still there's a lot of games to play and now you can see (Manchester) United is back. City, as always, is there. Let's see what is going to happen, but we need to move step by step.”
Arsenal have not won the league since their 'Invincibles' squad won the title in 2003-04 under former manager Arsene Wenger.
Apart from picking up a yellow card Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta enjoyed the perfect Sunday afternoon.
Two goals by Eddie Nketiah and one from Bukayo Saka — both products of Arsenal's academy — sealed the win.
“Emotional, a lot of passion, a lot of quality. It doesn't get much better than that. After the derby (against Tottenham), to come against this team and play the way we played. The second half especially, the performance was incredible,” Arteta said.
Arsenal had to shake off the blow of going behind to a Marcus Rashford goal and then were pegged back to 2-2 when Lisandro Martinez punished a mistake by home keeper Aaron Ramsdale. But they ended the game in a dominant fashion.
Arteta's side showed great maturity in the closing stages, pinning United back with their intensity.
“We were composed and determined at the same time. We managed the moments in the game. We never panicked. We always believed that we could win it,” Arteta said.
“We showed the right composure in the box a lot of times but the ball didn't go in. Thankfully, in the end, it did.”
The way Arsenal won the game made it even more special with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville saying the Arsenal display was reminiscent of some of the great teams under Wenger.
While Arsenal are now the bookmakers' favourites to win the title for the first time since 2004, Arteta was quick to offer some words of caution.
“I have no clue (if we are favourites),” the former Arsenal midfielder said. “The margins are very small in this league. We deserve to be where we are because of how we're playing. But there are a lot of things that we can do much better.”
Arteta's side will next turn their attention to the FA Cup where they take on Zinchenko's former club in a fourth-round clash at the Etihad Stadium on Friday. — Reuters
Image: PETER CZIBORRA / REUTERS
