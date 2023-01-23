Chippa need more time to get back on track, Mammila says
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 23 January 2023
Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila believes his players just need more time to get back to their winning ways in the DStv Premiership.
This comes after the Gqeberha side extended their winless run in the league to seven with a 1-1 draw against Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday...
Chippa need more time to get back on track, Mammila says
Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila believes his players just need more time to get back to their winning ways in the DStv Premiership.
This comes after the Gqeberha side extended their winless run in the league to seven with a 1-1 draw against Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Cricket