Sundowns set new PSL winning record as they complete league double over Chiefs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns continued to toy with Kaizer Chiefs, completing a first double over Amakhosi in league encounters in a 2022-2023 campaign that is proving to be a huge nightmare and embarrassment for the Soweto giants.
The 1-0 win saw Sundowns also break their own record achieved in 2007 of 11 successive league wins in the PSL era, with this one the 12th, stretching their lead on top of the DStv Premiership to 17 points after 18 matches.
Neo Maema scored the winning goal for the Brazilians in the 20th minute, finishing a move that involved a number of Sundowns players down the right flank where the young Chiefs midfielder Samkelo Zwane and left-back Sifiso Hlanti had their hands full.
Maema’s goal came when Sundowns had already missed a couple of sitters in a game where their attacking maestro Themba Zwane orchestrated most of the visitors’ moves going forward.
